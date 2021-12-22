The Treasury could 'win' 156.5 million euros from the El Gordo (Fat One) Christmas Lottery being held today. In the event that all the winning tickets were sold, the public administration would collect 123.8 million from the 'Gordo', another 29.2 million from the second prize and 3.4 million from the third prize. The first prize amounts to 400,000 euros for each tenth, of which 72,000 euros is payable in lottery tax.

Taking into account that there are 172 series, the tax collected would amount to 123.8 million euros. On the other hand, in the second and third prizes (awarded with 125,000 and 50,000 euros, respectively) the tax amount is 17,000 and 2,000 euros per winning tenth, respectively.

Only the first 40,000 euros of lottery winnings is tax exempt here in Spain.