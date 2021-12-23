Germany's government has placed Spain, including the Balearics and the Canaries, on the country's Covid high-risk list.

This status, which will apply from midnight on Christmas Eve, will mean that travellers arriving in Germany from Spain will need to complete a digital registration prior to travel and to have proof of double vaccination, having had Covid or a negative test. Otherwise, there will be a ten-day quarantine, which can be shortened to five with a negative test no earlier than on the fifth day of isolation.

Classification as a high-risk area carries with it a recommendation from the German government to avoid non-essential travel, which makes it easier for tourists to cancel flights without incurring additional costs. It does not imply a travel ban to Spain or to other countries now on Germany's high-risk list, e.g. Portugal and the United States.