Vials containing the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine against COVID-19 are displayed at a mobile vaccine clinic, in Valparaiso

Vials containing the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are displayed before being used at a mobile vaccine clinic, in Valparaiso, Chile, January 3, 2022. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

03-01-2022RODRIGO GARRIDO

Spain's Health Ministry reported a new record in the national 14-day COVID-19 infection rate on Monday, as the figure climbed to 2,295.8 per 100,000 people from 1,775.27 registered last Thursday, before a long weekend.

The number of COVID-19 sufferers to have died in the last seven days stands at 249, the ministry said in a statement.

