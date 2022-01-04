Spain's Health Ministry reported a new record in the national 14-day COVID-19 infection rate on Monday, as the figure climbed to 2,295.8 per 100,000 people from 1,775.27 registered last Thursday, before a long weekend.
The number of COVID-19 sufferers to have died in the last seven days stands at 249, the ministry said in a statement.
