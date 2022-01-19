King Felipe and Queen Leticia will today inaugurate the 42nd edition of the International Tourism Fair, Fitur 2022, which is being held in Ifema Madrid until next Sunday.

The King and Queen will make a tour of the different pavilions of the fair, accompanied by different authorities, both national and international.

The fair, which runs until January 23, will have 6,933 participants representing all the autonomous communities, companies and destinations from 107 countries, 70 of them with official international representation, led by the Dominican Republic, which this year participates as Fitur 2022 Partner Country.

Today, Balearic President Francina Armengol and tourism minister, Iago Negueruela, will present 'The tourism of the future: Strategy and policies for achieving the goals of sustainable development'.

The Balearic Island stand. Credit: R.L

Ifema Madrid will reinforce sanitary controls and take all security measures to the extreme, all participants will be required to present at least one of the following requirements: EU Covid Digital Certificate, QR Spain Travel Health and negative PCR or antigen test performed within 24 hours prior to their first access to Fitur.

In addition, Fitur 2022 gives continuity to the hybrid formula that complements the in-person participation of destinations and companies with a digital platform, so FiturLIVEconnect will be operational until February 4.