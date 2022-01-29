The Balearics is among a number of Spain's regions that are continuing with certain Covid measures for hospitality and nightlife.

There are five regions with no restrictions. Others have made measures for hospitality and capacity more flexible, but nightlife is still closed in Catalonia as it is in most of the municipalities in Cantabria. The Canaries is the only region to have tightened measures, specifically in La Gomera.

Asturias has joined Castile-La Mancha, Castile and León, Extremadura and Madrid in not applying any restrictions. Nightlife in Asturias reopened on Thursday and consumption inside bars is now also permitted.

In Galicia, measures have been made more flexible. A curfew on gatherings at night has been lifted. Nightlife can now open until four in the morning during the week and five at the weekend. The Covid passport is still required in order to enter clubs and other establishments.

Catalonia has scrapped the need for the Covid passport as well as limits on the number of people who can gather and capacities. Nightlife in the region will, however, be closed for at least one more week, as these are considered to be places with high risk of transmission.

In Cantabria, nightlife in most municipalities is closed, as the region is at Level 3 risk. In the Canaries, the alert level in La Gomera has been raised to Level 3; restrictions are being maintained on the other islands.

Opening hours restrictions in La Rioja will end on Monday, but the Covid passport will still be needed until February 14.

The Basque Country and Navarre have extended restrictions for two more weeks. In Andalusia, the Covid passport will be a requirement until February 15, while Valencia is to extend this measure for another month, in line with the Balearics, where the current regulation is until February 28. Aragon and Murcia are other regions with similar measures to the Balearics in force at present.