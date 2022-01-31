Police are investigating a series of gatherings at the heart of the British state during COVID lockdowns. Below is a list of which events police are investigating and what Johnson's government has said about them.

UNDER POLICE INVESTIGATION

- May 20, 2020: a gathering in the garden of No. 10 Downing Street for No. 10 staff.

Johnson told parliament on Jan. 12 that he attended the gathering "to thank groups of staff before going back into my office 25 minutes later to continue working" and that he "believed implicitly that this was a work event".

- June 18, 2020: a gathering in the Cabinet Office, on the departure of a Downing Street official.

- June 19, 2020: a gathering in the Cabinet room in Downing Street on the Prime Minister's birthday.

Johnson's office has disputed that it was a party, telling ITV: "A group of staff working in No. 10 that day gathered briefly in the Cabinet Room after a meeting to wish the prime minister a happy birthday."

"He was there for less than 10 minutes," it said.

- Nov. 13, 2020: a gathering in the Downing Street apartment; and a gathering in Downing Street on the departure of a special adviser.

Johnson was asked by a Labour lawmaker in parliament on Dec. 8 whether there was a party in Downing Street on Nov. 13, and he responded: "No, but I am sure that whatever happened, the guidance was followed and the rules were followed at all times."

- Dec. 17, 2020: a gathering in Cabinet Office, to hold an online Christmas quiz for the Cabinet Secretary's private office; a gathering in Cabinet Office on the departure of a senior Cabinet Office official; and a gathering in Downing Street on the departure of an official.

- 18 December 2020: a gathering in Downing Street ahead of the Christmas break.

- 14 January 2021; a gathering in Downing Street on the departure of two officials.

- 16 April 2021: A gathering in Downing Street on the departure of a senior official; A gathering in Downing Street on the departure of another official.

NOT UNDER POLICE INVESTIGATION

- May 15, 2020; a photograph showing a number of groups in the garden of Downing Street.

- Nov. 27, 2020: a gathering in Downing Street on the departure of a special adviser.

- Dec. 10, 2020: a gathering in the Department for Education ahead of the Christmas break.

- Dec. 15, 2020: a gathering in No. 10 Downing Street for an online Christmas quiz.