The use of the mask outdoors will cease to be mandatory in Spain over the next week, the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, announced during an interview on Cadena Ser today. "The idea is that it will be published in the Official State Gazette (BOE) on Wednesday and can be effective from Thursday," said the minister.

Faced with the advance of the omicron variant at Christmas, the Government of Pedro Sanchez introduced compulsory mask wearing outdoors on Christmas Eve, a decision that was highly criticised not only by citizens and some political groups, but also by experts, who have always pointed out that the real source of contagion occurs in closed spaces, social or family contagions, where the protective measures are relaxed in terms of distance, use of masks and ventilation.

Darias has left no doubts today. "I confirm that next Tuesday we will take to the Council of Ministers the Royal Decree under which we will eliminate the mandatory use of masks outdoors".

She had already said, during her trip of several days in Mallorca, that the obligatory nature of the mask would not be extended more than the "minimum essential time" and that she was in favour that the measure could be relaxed "as soon as possible".