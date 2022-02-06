On Sunday, Prince Charles thanked The Queen for publicly stating her desire that his wife Camilla becomes Queen Consort when he becomes king, acknowledging the honour on the 70th anniversary of her accession to the British throne.

The Queen said it was her "sincere wish" that when the day comes, Camilla would be known as Queen Consort.

Charles offered his thanks as he led tributes from world and religious leaders to the monarch, as she passed a milestone never reached by any of her predecessors. Referring to her "remarkable achievement", that of reaching 70 years on the throne, Charles said in a statement that: "We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother's wish". "As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout."