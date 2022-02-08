The Public Health Commission will study today the possibility of further reducing the period of quarantine and isolation of positive cases of coronavirus, which is currently seven days. The directors of public health of the Ministry of Health and the communities will meet this afternoon to address the epidemiological situation and the vaccination strategy against COVID, as well as the common vaccination schedule 2022. On the table for discussion will be the duration of quarantines, which several communities insist should be shortened.

In Spain, the isolation of positive cases is for seven days if they are asymptomatic or those who develop a mild case of the disease; in no case is a test mandatory for returning to work, except in professions such as healthcare or nursing home workers. Meanwhile, the duration of quarantine of close contacts is also seven days for unvaccinated persons -those who have the full vaccination regimen are exempt-, provided they do not develop symptoms during this period.

The Galician Minister of Health, Julio García Comesaña, already suggested yesterday that Galicia would insist again on shortening the period to five days for cases if a negative result test is attained. In this regard Madrid is asking for a review of the scientific evidence accumulated at national and international level. The Valencian Community considers it reasonable that in the medium term it should be shortened, but always in accordance with the position of the Public Health Commission.

Others have been openly in favour of shortening the deadlines, as in the case of Castilla-La Mancha, which is calling for a range of 3 to 5 days. Catalonia has even set a date, stating that in April the pandemic could be managed without quarantines and without tests for each case.

The Madrid Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, pointed out yesterday that it will be necessary to "start thinking that epidemiological surveillance will have to be carried out in a different way", taking as a reference other pathologies such as influenza, although he indicated that at this moment, given the number of contagions there are now, it cannot be done.

The Spanish Society of Public Health and Health Administration (SESPAS) warned that it is not yet possible to speak of an endemic disease: "Getting ahead of ourselves and speaking of an already endemic and seasonal disease, such as the flu, can contribute to the population minimising or trivialising preventive measures", regardless of whether consensus is reached with the rest of the communities and the Government. On the contrary, Andalusia and Castile and Leon have been opposing to modify these times.

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, pointed out last week that it would be the technical experts of the alert committee who would make a proposal, which would then be submitted to the Public Health Commission.

Another of the issues pending analysis is a change in the accounting of epidemiological data, so that only those who are hospitalised "by" the covid and not "with" the covid will be registered as hospitalised. Darias indicated a few weeks ago that her department is working to "make progress" in distinguishing in the epidemiological data the people hospitalised and the patients who die "by covid" from those who die "with covid", since currently "all are counted", although in some communities and hospitals they are differentiated. The way in which the pandemic will be managed in the medium term is still under study.