Spain will no longer require UK teenagers to present proof of double vaccination in order to enter the country.

The interior ministry has today (Friday) posted a resolution in the Official Bulletin of State which says that from midnight on February 14, travellers under 18 from the UK will no longer need to have the complete vaccination schedule and will only need to present a negative PCR test carried out 72 hours before arrival.

The ministry's statement adds that vaccination is a key instrument for combatting the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to promote vaccination and to link this to facilitating international mobility, it was included as one of the categories exempt from restrictions. "However, in many countries there are difficulties or even the impossibility of obtaining the vaccine for use in the population under 18 years of age. Consequently, it is considered appropriate to establish specific conditions for these people."