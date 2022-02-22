"Russia must know the firmness of EU and NATO is absolute and total,"

The NATO and European Union countries cannot allow the violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine that has happened early on Tuesday morning, Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles said.

"Russia must know the firmness of EU and NATO is absolute and total," she said in an interview to radio station COPE.

"We cannot allow a violation of international law nor the attack to Ukraine's territorial integrity, which is what has happened, without a doubt."

Spain and its partners would still give a chance to diplomacy, she said.

