EasyJet have put on sale a further 90,000 seats for UK flights to holiday destinations, including Mallorca and other parts of Spain.

The increased availability is partly a response to tests no longer being needed for adult UK travellers who are double vaccinated and to Spain having dropped the requirement for UK teenagers (12 to 17) to be double vaccinated.

Ali Gayward, easyJet's country manager in the UK, says that many people have been unable to go on holiday over the past two years. Holidays are now, therefore, "a priority for many UK consumers". "Our plans for this summer should see us return us to flight levels close to those of 2019."

Gayward adds: "Flights with easyJet are available to over 58 test-free destinations across Europe, meaning customers now have the opportunity to enjoy everything from last-minute skiing to city breaks to chasing the sun at some of the best beach resorts in Europe."

EasyJet flies to 17 Spanish destinations from 11 UK airports. For Palma, there are flights from Gatwick, Luton, Bristol, Liverpool, Manchester, Edinburgh and Belfast.