Hoptivka border crossing in Kharkiv region

A Ukrainian frontier guard stands at the Hoptivka (Goptovka) crossing on the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

23-02-2022Reuters - ANTONIO BRONIC

Spain recommended Spaniards to leave Ukraine temporarily as soon as possible given the worsening of the security situation, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said today.

"We recommend to temporarily leave the country as soon as possible and advise against travelling to Ukraine under any circumstances," Albares told a parliamentary committee.

Russia's recognition of Donetsk and the neighbouring self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic on Monday was declared illegal by Western countries, which have imposed new sanctions against Moscow.

Ukrainians living in Mallorca have expressed their concerns over the situation and for the welfare of their families and friends back home.

Albares said 334 Spaniards remain in Ukraine, down from 445 when the crisis began, a few weeks ago.

Related Tags

Comments

To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and be logged in.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.