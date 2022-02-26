The BBC reports heavy fighting and explosions across Kyiv overnight on Friday and that Ukrainian troops have been trying to push back Russian attacks. An army unit in Kyiv is said to have repelled Russian forces on a major city avenue. Otherwise, there are "heavy battles ongoing" in one part of the city, with "active combat" in some streets.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, Oleksiy Danilov, has said that the army is in "control" of the situation in Kyiv. "We are stopping the horde using all means available."

Missiles are also reported as being fired at Ukraine from the Black Sea.