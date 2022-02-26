'We are here': Ukrainian President Zelenskiy on the streets of Kyiv

26-02-2022Youtube: Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday he would stay in Kyiv as he appeared in a video filmed outside his office in the capital city.

"We will not put down weapons, we will defend our state," Zelenskiy said.

Related Tags

Comments

To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and be logged in.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.