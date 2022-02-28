Russian businessman Roman Abramovich, who owns Premier League club Chelsea, has accepted a Ukrainian request to help negotiate an end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, his spokeswoman said.

"I can confirm Roman Abramovich was contacted by the Ukrainian side for support in achieving a peaceful resolution, and that he has been trying to help ever since," a spokeswoman said.

"Considering what is at stake, we would ask for understanding as to why we have not commented on either the situation as such or his involvement."

The news was first reported by the Jewish News which said Ukraine had reached out through Jewish contacts to seek his help in seeking peace.