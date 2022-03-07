Travellers arriving in Ireland will no longer need to present the Covid passport at border controls.

Dublin Airport was one among various sources to tweet that passenger locator forms, evidence of having been fully vaccinated, evidence of recovery from Covid, and evidence of a negative test have all been dropped.

Anyone who develops Covid symptoms while in Ireland should follow the guidance of the Irish health authorities regarding isolation and antigen or PCR testing, as appropriate.

For Northern Ireland, travellers will continue to have to comply with UK requirements.