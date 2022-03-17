Félix Bolaños, Spain's minister for the presidency (prime minister's office), has announced that the Spanish government will lower the prices of electricity, gas and fuel on 29 March.

The government intends to approve a decree law on this date. This will be for the national plan in response to the economic consequences of the war in Ukraine. Bolaños says that the government is currently studying different alternatives in order to be able to make the reductions in prices. Spain is hopeful of reaching consensus with fellow EU countries, but if not, "the government will adopt measures".

Options under consideration, Bolaños outlined on Wednesday, are state aid, fiscal aid, capping prices or establishing a single price for energy so that it can be made cheaper.

Politically, the minister said that a meeting with the main opposition Partido Popular on Wednesday was "cordial and constructive". The government is to hold talks with all parties represented in Congress, except Vox. Bolaños noted that Vox had "declined" the invitation.

"It is a time for unity. The only enemy is Putin and the savage war he has provoked. We call on the PP and the rest of the parties so that Congress responds with unity to this emergency." This unity is something that Spain will wish to demonstrate at a meeting of the European Council on 24 and 25 March.

The minister stressed that the government is aware of "what it is costing to fill the tank, pay for electricity and keep homes warm". Measures to be adopted, he insisted, will allow prices to be lowered in an "immediate and simple" fashion.