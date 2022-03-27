Spain's minister for ecological transition, Teresa Ribera, has indicated that measures will be adopted that will allow Spain and Portugal to lower energy prices in three to four weeks time.
European leaders have agreed to a so-called Iberian exception, whereby, and in essence, the price of gas will be separate from the electricity price mechanism. The minister says that agreement to adopt measures to lower energy prices in Spain was "essential". The European Council has enabled this in order to ensure that European rules are "not broken".
As to the rise in gas prices and to supplies of gas, Ribera explains that "sooner or later" the EU may well have to close off Russian gas. It is therefore necessary to look for other suppliers - Algeria, Norway, Qatar or even Australia. She admits that replacing a large producer in a short time is far from simple, adding that "we must be intelligent in the consumption of energy resources".
Adam / Hace about 1 hour
Well here we go again with this Vague non specific talk about energy bills if you really listen carefully to what she said the price of fuel for the normal Joe is not going to go down at all actually possibly is even going to go even higher to pay for all these tax cuts because the government is still going to need that $$$$ regarding electricity she said around the end of April we will see a reduction again not specific. and then she said we all have to reduce consumption , so be careful but don't hold your breath and look to her for a lot of help because that is not going to happen .