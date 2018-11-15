Shares:

The Guardia Civil's homicide squad yesterday raided a shanty on the Son Rossinyol industrial estate in Palma, which is believed to have been where a Romanian was murdered some three weeks ago.

The Romanian had his throat cut and was beaten to death. His body was dumped on a finca in Cala Pi, Llucmajor, and was discovered towards the end of last month by a member of the public who was picking mushrooms. He was not carrying documentation, but from fingerprints it was established that he was Vasile M., born in Romania in 1969. He had a criminal record in Majorca for robbery.

The autopsy revealed that he had been dead at least two days when his body was found. He had put a fight, the autopsy reported in concluding that he had been beaten with an iron bar. The cut to the throat was some twenty centimetres long and could have been inflicted after he was dead.