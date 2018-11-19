Shares:

Rafael Pantoja, who stabbed his ex-partner Sacramento Roca to death on Friday, was not in a condition to make a statement to police when officers went to Son Espases Hospital on Sunday to interview him. He was still under sedation, having been admitted to Son Espases after he self-harmed in a police cell. He was able to leave hospital yesterday and was taken to court. He was ordered to prison on the charge of murder.

Police raided his apartment on the calle Arquitecto Gaspar Bennàssar in Palma over the weekend. It was subsequently sealed off. Neighbours are naturally shocked by events. Most considered Pantoja to be a pleasant person and that he and Sacramento had been a decent couple. The only issue they had was with noise in the early hours - that of moving furniture.

At the apartment building to where Sacramento moved after the pair split up, the neighbours formed a different impression. He didn't say hello to anyone and was constantly harassing her.

The off-duty Llucmajor policeman who stopped Pantoja on Friday has explained that he saw him being chased by people, one of whom shouted for help. "He has stabbed a woman." The officer, Xisco Sala, and another security guard (Pantoja works as a security guard) grappled with him. He told him to give him the "machete", that he was a police officer and that he wasn't going to let him go. It was then that the other security guard recognised Pantoja and asked him what he had done.

Palma town hall yesterday held a minute's silence for Sacramento Roca.