A 17-year-old and 19-year-old have been detained by the National Police in connection with thefts from bikes that were being ridden on the cycle lane between Palma and Playa de Palma.

Towards the end of October, police opened an investigation after reports by women, mainly foreign tourists, of bags being lifted from bikes' baskets by two youths on a motorcycle. There were eight reports in all, with the thefts principally having occurred along the Paseo Cala Gamba.

Items in bags that were stolen included personal documentation, cash, phones and bank cards, one of which was used to buy goods from certain shops. The two youths both have police records.