Monday, 26 November

CHRISTMAS

Palma. Fira de Nadal. 10.00-21.00: Plaça Major, Plaça Espanya, Plaça Porta Pintada, La Rambla, Via Roma. Every day until 7 January.

Santa Ponsa, Weihnachtsmarkt. 17.00-22.00: El Molino Showground.

Same times Monday to Friday; 10.00-22.00 Saturday and Sunday.

MUSIC

Palma. 20.30: Studium Aureum - Dvorak, Janacek. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim. 20 euros.



Tuesday, 27 November

FAIRS

Llubi, Fira Tradicional. From 09.00. At 18.00, doughnuts. Plaça Església.



Thursday, 29 November

CHRISTMAS

Palma, Es Refugi Mercadet de Nadal 11.00-20.30: Clothes, vintage, antiques, books, tombola, bar/restaurant. La Misericordia courtyard, Plaça Hospital 4. (Same times Friday and Saturday.)

MUSIC

Esporles. 20.30: Alternatilla Jazz Festival - Toni Vaquer Sextet. Casa del Poble. 15 euros. www.alternatilla.com

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Celso Albelo (tenor). Zarzuela and opera. Palacio de Congresos. 30 euros.



Friday, 30 November

CHRISTMAS

Palma. 19.00: Circo Alegria, Christmas Circus. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. From eight euros. (Saturday, 17.00 / 19.30; Sunday, 12.00 / 18.00. Runs until 6 January. www.circoalegria.es

MUSIC

Palma. 19.30: Palma Band of Music. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.

Palma. 20.00: Jordi Marangues (pop, electronica), Damià Oliver (folk). Casa Planas, Avda. Sant Ferran 21. Ten euros.

Palma. 20.30: Alternatilla Jazz Festival - Kinga Glyk Trio from Poland. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 15 euros.



Saturday, 1 December

CHRISTMAS/FAIRS

Montuiri, Fira de Sa Perdiu (Partridge Fair). 18.30: Opening of exhibitions, performance by the pipers. Plaça Major.

S'Arracó, Mercadet de Nadal. 09.00-14.00: Christmas gifts and more. Plaça General Weyler

MUSIC

Bunyola. 18.30: Lluc López (sax), Suzanne Bradbury (piano) - Debussy and others. Municipal theatre, Plaça Andreu Estarellas.

Palma. 20.00: Black Sea Deluge, One Man Rocks. Rock bands. Casa Planas, Avda. Sant Ferran 21. Eight euros.

Palma. 20.30: Carmen Jaime - rock, soul, Mediterranean. Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magí 89. 8-12 euros.

Palma. 21.00: Mikel Erentxun - rock artist originally from Venezuela but brought up in San Sebastian. Famous in Spain since the 1980s. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38 euros.

Porreres. 20.30: Alternatilla Jazz Festival - Kinga Glyk (bass), Aga Derlak (piano), Pere Navarro (trumpet), Joan Carles Marí (drums). Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà 21. 15 euros.

Sant Llorenç. 19.30: Majorca Chamber Orchestra, Victor de la Rosa (clarinet). Mozart. Espai 36, C. Major 36. Five euros.



Sunday, 2 December

CHRISTMAS/FAIRS

Manacor. 19.00: Christmas lights switch-on. Plaça Sa Bassa.

Montuiri, Fira de Sa Perdiu. 09.00: Start of the partridge decoy contest. Plaça Major. 10.00: Opening of the fair. Plaça Major. 13.30: Prizes for the contest.

Santa Ponsa, Christmas Fair. 11.00-18.00: Christmas market, music, Santa, food and drink, children's attractions. C. Riu Sil.

MUSIC

Llubi. 19.30: Majorca Chamber Orchestra, "Mozart, Intuition and Intellect". Municipal theatre, C. Ampla 1. Five euros.

Sa Pobla. 20.30: Alternatilla Jazz Festival - Aga Derlak Trio from Poland. Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25. 15 euros.

Son Servera. 19.00: Los Sabineros - tribute to Joaquin Sabina. Teatre La Unió, Avda. Tren. Ten euros.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 18.00: Xavi Magic. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 15-17 euros.