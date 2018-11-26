25-11-2018 VASIL VASILEV¶

A 38-year-old motorcyclist was killed on Sunday morning when he crashed into a traffic signpost on the seafront in Palma just by the Gesa building.

At around ten past two in the morning, Guillermo Lera Ramos seemingly lost control of a high-powered Yamaha, left the road and struck the signpost. No other vehicles were involved. Officers from Palma police and the Guardia Civil's Trafico assisted the 061 emergency ambulance service in attempting to revive him. These efforts were in vain and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dead motorcyclist was well-known in the area. He was the owner of the Shamrock pub-restaurant on the Paseo Marítimo, which is one of Palma's leading venues for live music.