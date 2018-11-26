Shares:

Mayor Miquel Àngel March has described a sudden and violent weather event that hit Pollensa on Monday as a "cap de fibló", suggesting it was like a tornado.

The temperature plummeted some six degrees around midday as rain and wind lashed areas in the north of the island, with Pollensa experiencing some of the worst effects. Branches fell down, fences were knocked over and the panels for the outdoor exhibition about the history of tourism in the Tramuntana were shattered.

The mayor explained that there were several minutes of "very violent" conditions.

Strong winds can be anticipated on Tuesday - a yellow alert is in place - but it should otherwise be mostly sunny.