The President of the Council of Majorca, Miguel Ensenyat, yesterday unveiled one of the new maritime museums at Ses Voltes in the Parc de la Mar in central Palma.

“We want the people of Majorca to get closer to the sea,” he said yesterday at the official launch. This new museum will be joined by another next year in Soller.

The two new museums will celebrate the close relationship Majorca has had with the sea through the centuries.

The island has not had a maritime museum since the closure of the Maritime Museum of the Balearics in 1972. These museums are a joint effort between the Council of Majorca and the Balearic government.