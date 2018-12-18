A cutter was used on the victim. 18-12-2018 Policia Nacional

Two brothers, who cut the throat of a worker at a car wash in Manacor last Thursday, have been detained following a joint Guardia Civil and National Police operation to locate them.

At around six in the evening, a former employee and his brother went to the car wash to demand that he be reinstated. The male owner was not there, but there was a phone conversation in which it seems they threatened to decapitate him. An argument ensued with owner's wife. A fake gun was pulled out and then a cutter was used against an employee who went to the defence of the woman. He suffered a cut of 15 centimetres length and 1.5 cms depth, one of the brothers having held him from behind while the other used the cutter. They then fled the scene.

They will appear in court today charged with attempted murder. They are both known in Manacor and between them have been detained thirty times in the past. On 21 occasions these were for violence.