Playa de Palma residents and businesses have dossiers of complaints about deficiencies. 18-12-2018 Pilar Pellicer

The group for a civilised Playa de Palma, which comprises business and residents associations, has presented evidence of 1,752 deficiencies to Palma town hall. These have increased 400% in the past two years.

Seven separate dossiers deal with parts of Playa de Palma and issues with infrastructure. Many of these, such as 256 in Can Pastilla, refer to the poor condition of pavements. There are "numerous failures" in respect of the maintenance of gardens and care for street and traffic lights, which are covered by advertising stickers.

Aerial electrical cabling in Arenal and Can Pastilla presents a poor image of "a developed country". In certain streets, urgent improvement to lighting is needed for safety reasons.

The group is calling for there to be a town hall maintenance unit specifically for Playa de Palma. There used to be such a unit when the Partido Popular were in power between 2011 and 2015. This unit would undertake basic repairs in a rapid fashion and is needed for an area that attracts tens of thousands of visitors each year.

One of the group, Ana Rodríguez, was very critical of Palma town hall's management at a press conference to explain the numerous deficiencies. "They are laughing at us. The neglect of Playa de Palma is total".