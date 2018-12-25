Signage helps when hiking. 30-11-2013 Mariano de Pablo

Hiking routes in Majorca are said to have become the most in demand in Europe. This is because of the itineraries, the landscapes and the signposting. Between October and May 2019, tour operators from Germany, Austria and Switzerland have specialist packages and are understood to be bringing 350,000 hikers.

The tourism ministry has placed a great deal of emphasis on this tourist product. It fits in with the 'Better in Winter' theme, is respectful of the environment and tackles tourism seasonality. In addition, hikers are characterised as being interested in gastronomy, customs and history.

The Council of Majorca is also active in promoting hiking tourism at the main travel and tourism fairs in Berlin, London and Madrid. Emphasis is placed on the Dry Stone Route in the Tramuntana, and there is also promotion at more specialised fairs. At the TourNatur fair in Düsseldorf from 31 August to 2 September, there were some 50,000 visitors. The tourism ministry, hotel associations and businesses dedicated to activity tourism were all present.

European tour operators involved in hiking tourism appreciate criteria that both the tourism ministry and Council of Majorca highlight - sustainability, maximum respect for the environment and nature.