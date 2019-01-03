The Balearics is one of six regions to have experienced population growth. 03-01-2019 Pilar Pellicer

The population of the Balearics has increased by 12,909. The official figures from the National Statistics Institute are always released at the beginning of the year, but they are a year behind. The latest official population is therefore that for 1 January 2018 - 1,128,908. The increase was over the course of 2017.

Overwhelmingly, the additional population was in Majorca - 11,420 - which took Majorca to 880,113. Ibiza and Minorca added, respectively, 803 and 750 people, moving up to 144,659 and 91,920. Formentera, however, lost 64, and went down to 12,216 inhabitants.

The Balearics was one of six regions where the population rose. By province, the largest increases were in Alicante, Barcelona and Madrid. Half of the provinces of Spain had population decreases.