The Balearics is one of eight regions of Spain where the number of road fatalities fell in 2018. There were 48 deaths in 2017 and 38 last year.

Figures from the national traffic directorate show that the highest decrease - 33 - was in Castile-La Mancha. Fatalities were down by 30 in Andalusia, 20 in Madrid and sixteen in Extremadura. Other regions where there were falls were La Rioja, the Canaries and Murcia.

In Valencia there was an increase of 32, the highest in the country. In Galicia the number of deaths rose by 28 and in Catalonia by seventeen.

In all, there were 1,180 deaths on Spain's roads in 2018, eighteen fewer than in 2017. The greatest increase was in August, with 25 more fatalities than in the same month of 2017. There were also increases in January, May, July and December. The highest monthly fall was 24 in October.