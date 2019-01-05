Prices in the old centre of Palma are the highest. 10-03-2017 ARCA

The website Precioviviendas.com is pointing to a ten per cent increase in the price of housing in Palma in the past twelve months.

The average price per square metre has gone up to 2,543 euros, but the increase has varied dependent on area. In Son Cotoner, for instance, the price for property on the calle Francesc Martí i Mora has risen by 17.5% to 2,451 euros. In terms of of price increase, this street figures in the top 100 of streets in Spanish municipalities with more than 25,000 people.

In the old centre of the city, prices are considerably higher. On the calle Portella, the average price per square metre went up in the final quarter of 2018 to 5,464 euros. It has become the most expensive street in Palma, followed by calle Miramar on 5,239 euros.

On the calle Manacor and the Avenida Argentina, where prices are not especially dear, there have nevertheless been increases of 17% and 16% respectively.