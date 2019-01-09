Robbery at the school in S'Illot. 08-01-2019

The National Police in Manacor are looking for who was responsible for breaking in to a primary school in S'Illot in the early hours of Tuesday morning. It is unclear if there was one robber or more. Whoever it was got away with some 1,000 euros cash.

Teachers at the Talaoit school arrived on Tuesday to find drawers, documents and all manner of things strewn on the floor. The day before, payments had been made for school meals and snacks. A window had been smashed with part of a tree trunk from the garden. A radiator had been ripped away from the wall and water from this was everywhere.

The fact that no computers were stolen suggests to the police that money was the only objective and that the robber knew full well where to find it.