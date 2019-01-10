Shop security camera images of one of those arrested. 10-01-2019

One of the people responsible for the attacks on taxi drivers was arrested on Wednesday by the National Police. Said to be the "ringleader" behind the attacks, he is the same person captured on security cameras in a Chinese shop who committed a robbery using a knife some months ago. Aged around 25, he is described as being extremely violent. The video images from the shop show him taking a knife from a bag and attacking the cashier.

Taxi drivers who have been assaulted were shown these images and have confirmed that it is the same person. He was arrested inside a shop in Palma.

A second person, a 16-year-old with a record of robbery with violence, was arrested yesterday morning. Another minor was detained later.