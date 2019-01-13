Sant Sebastia fiestas in Palma. Music night on Saturday. 19-01-2015 Jaume Morey

Monday, 14 January

MUSIC

Palma. 20.30: Fundació Studium Aureum - works by Bellini, Puccini and others. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. 20 euros.



Tuesday, 15 January

FIESTAS

Algaida, Sant Honorat. 18.30: Procession of bigheads and the Algaida Band of Music. 19.00: Lighting of bonfire - dance of the young demons. 20.00: Barbecue. 21.30: Ball de bot. 23.00: CORREFOC - Dimonis d'Alaró.

Manacor, Sant Antoni. 20.30: Mass and then final rehearsal of the "goigs" of Sant Antoni. Mare de Déu dels Dolors Church.



Wednesday, 16 January

FIESTAS

Alaro, Sant Antoni. 17.30: Alaro donkey dancers. Plaça Vila. 17.45: Procession with junior demons, Na Marranxeta junior dragon, donkey dancers and the Alaro "donkey". Plaça Vila. 18.15: Lighting of bonfires. 21.30: Glosadors. Plaça Vila. 22.30: CORREFOC - Dimonis d'Alaro and Na Marranxa dragon. Avda. Constitució to Plaça Vila.

Alcudia, Sant Antoni. 16.30: Sant Antoni and the demons (plus pipers) leave the town hall. Procession and the occasional "kidnapping" of a child. 20.00: Bonfire, botifarró, llonganissa, bread and drink (one euro). Plaça Constitució. Bonfire in Plaça Carles V, folk dance with Tacaritx. 22.30: CORREFOC - Dimonis Arrels de la Vall. From the town hall to Plaça Carles V.

Algaida, Sant Honorat. 11.00: Mass, dance of the Cossiers.

Arta, Sant Antoni. 09.00: Wake-up procession. Demons, band of music. 19.00: Compline, 19.30: Lighting of the bonfires.

Capdepera, Sant Antoni. 14.30: Ringing of bells. 15.00: Demons and band of music in procession to the church. 19.00: Lighting of bonfires.

Inca, Sant Antoni. 20.00: Lighting of the bonfire. Barbecue, bread and wine. Folk dance. Plaça Bestiar.

Manacor, Sant Antoni. 14.15: Departure of demons, Cas Baciner. 14.30: Bell-ringing and dance. By the town hall. 19.00: Procession from the town hall with demons, band of music and people of the town. 19.30: Singing of the "goigs" of Sant Antoni during the Compline service at the parish church. 20.00: Lighting of the first bonfire in front of the Rectory. 22.00: Ball de bot folk dance, Plaça Ramon Llull.

Maria de la Salut, Sant Antoni. 21.30: Pipers. 22.30: CORREFOC - Dimonis dels Infernets. Plaça des Pou.

Muro, Sant Antoni. 19.45: Procession of the demons, Sant Antoni and the Unió Artística Murera Band of Music. From Plaça Convent to Plaça Comte d'Empúries. 20.15: Dance of the demons and Sant Antoni. Plaça Comte d'Empúries. 20.30: CORREFOC - Dimonis de Sa Pedrera (Muro) plus Llepacalius, Dimonis de Selva; Dimonis Foc d'Inca; Dimonis a Lloure Felanitx. By the church (Plaça Comte d'Empúries). 21.30: Barbecue at bonfires in the square. 23.00: Traditional music and folk dance with Revetla d'Algebelí and Germans Martorell. Plaça Comte d'Empúries. 24.00: Concerts - Cirko and Ses Bubotes. Plaça Sant Martí.

Pollensa, Sant Antoni. 21.00: Lighting of the bonfires.

Porto Cristo, Sant Antoni. 14.00: Departure of demons and dance at the municipal offices. 19.30: Mass and singing of the "goigs". Another demons' dance.

Puerto Pollensa, Sant Antoni. 21.00: Lighting of the bonfires.

Sa Coma, Sant Antoni. 19.15: Demons leave C. Margalides. 20.00: Lighting of bonfires by the coast.

Sa Pobla, Sant Antoni. 14.30: Departure of the demons and Sant Antoni and procession through the streets and squares of the town. 18.45: Ceremony of the historical sanctioning for the start of Sant Antoni Eve. In front of the town hall. 19.45: Departure of the paralympic demons of Grif, the demons d'Albopàs, the demons of the Obreria (Sant Antoni) and of the town hall, plus giants, bigheads, junior bigheads and the Sa Pobla band of music. From the town hall to the church. 20.00: Compline and acclamation of Sant Antoni. 21.15: Dance of the demons and of the gangs of bigheads and junior bigheads, accompanied by the Sa Pobla band of music. 21.30: PYROMUSICAL spectacular. Plaça Major. 22.15: Gathering of singers and ximbomba players. Plaça Major. 00.30: Grand ximbombada and glosada - ximbomba playing and reciting of folk/satirical tales, verses and poems. Plaça Major.

Sant Llorenç, Sant Antoni. 17.00: Demons in the streets. From Sa Rectoria. 19.30: Goigs for Sant Antoni at the Rectory. Followed by lighting of bonfires.

Santa Maria del Camí, Sant Antoni. 19.45: Correfoc with the Dimonis Petits and lighting of the bonfire. Plaça Vila. 20.00: Main CORREFOC - Dimonis de Factoria de So and others. Plaça Vila.

Son Carrió, Sant Antoni. 20.00: Dance of the Grand Demon at Ca N'Apollonia. Demons in the streets. Bonfire and barbecue. Plaça Església.

Son Servera, Sant Antoni. 16.00: Sant Antoni procession. Plaça Sant Joan. 19.30: Compline. 20.00: Lighting of bonfires. Demon, band of music. Plaça Sant Joan.



Thursday, 17 January

FIESTAS

Alaro, Sant Antoni. 16.00: Animal blessings. Plaça Vila.

Alcudia, Sant Antoni. 16.00: Traditional blessings of the animals, plus performance by Sarau Alcudienc (folk dance). From Passeig Pere Ventayol.

Arta, Sant Antoni. 08.30: Cavalcade. 11.00: Animal blessings, floats. 19.30: Folk dance and dance of the demons at the sports centre.

Capdepera, Sant Antoni. 15.00: Cavalcade and blessings from C. Ciutat to Plaça Orient. 17.30: Mass.

Consell, Sant Antoni. 12.00: Blessings. Plaça Major.

Inca, Sant Antoni. 10.00: Mass and then animals blessings. Santa Maria la Major Church and square.

Manacor, Sant Antoni. 09.30: Gathering for the processions at various points. 11.00: Blessings. 16.00: Demons' visit to the Hippodrome. 20.00: Dance of the demons, Plaça sa Bassa. 20.30: Mass.

Maria de la Salut, Sant Antoni. 10.00: Mass. 15.30: Animal blessings.

Muro, Sant Antoni. 10.30: Firing of rockets and planting of giants in front of the town hall. 11.00: Mass in honour of Sant Antoni with the Miquel Tortell Muro Choir. 15.00: Ringing of bells. 15.30: Traditional blessings and parade of floats.

Palma, Sant Antoni. 10.00: Animal blessings. By the Cathedral.

Pollensa, Sant Antoni. 09.30: Mass. 10.15: Traditional procession and animal blessings. 11.30: Setting off from Plaça Almoina to the Ternelles finca. 12.30: Lunch at Ternelles. 14.00: Departure of the pine. 19.00 (approx.): Raising of the pine. Plaça Vella.

Porto Cristo, Sant Antoni. 16.00: Animal blessings, Plaça ses Comes.

Puerto Pollensa, Sant Antoni. 09.00: Bus leaves from behind the church to go to Formentor. 11.30: Procession and animal blessings. 12.00: The pine arrives in the port. 13.30: Planting of the pine in Plaça Miquel Capllonch.

Sa Pobla, Sant Antoni. 10.00: Procession with the pipers Germans Aloy. 11.00: Solemn mass plus offering of farm produce and dance with Marjal en Festa. 12.30: Dance of the caparrot bigheads and young caparrots. Plaça Major. 15.30: Blessing of the animals in the church square with the pipers Germans Aloy and Xerebiols and the giants Antoni and Margalida. 16.00: Parade of floats, accompanied by the band of cornets of the Sant Antoni brotherhood and the demons of the Obreria de Sant Antoni.

Sant Llorenç, Sant Antoni. 15.30: Blessings. From C. Major. 18.00: Ball de bot folk dance. 19.00: Mass. 19.30: Barbecue and dance of the demons. Plaça Església.

Santa Maria del Camí, Sant Antoni. 17.00: Animal blessings. Plaça Vila.

Son Carrió, Sant Antoni. 10.30: Floats and then blessings. Plaça Mossèn Alcover. 12.30: Dance with demons.

Son Servera, Sant Antoni. 08.30: Demons, band of music, pipers - procession from Plaça Sant Joan. 12.00: Mass. 15.30: Sant Antoni, demons, pipers, band of music, Plaça Nova. 16.00: Blessings. 18.00: Final dance of the demon.



Friday, 18 January

FIESTAS

Consell, Sant Antoni. 20.30: Bonfire, demon, bigheads, giants. Plaça Major.

MUSIC

Palma. 19.30: Cor Son Dameto choir. Sant Felip Neri Church.

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra with baritone Simon Orfila. Mozart ("Marriage of Figaro", "Don Giovanni"), Rossini ("The Barber of Seville"), Bernstein ("West Side Story") and more. Palacio de Congresos. 30 euros.

Palma. 20.00: Conservatory Wind Orchestra. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64.



Saturday, 19 January

FIESTAS

Andratx, Sant Antoni. 18.00: Lighting of bonfires. 19.15: Folk dance with Aires d'Andratx. 20.00: Music from Aprojove&folk. 22.00: CORREFOC - Dragomonis Andratx. Followed by concert by La Canción del Verano.

Badia Gran, Sant Antoni. 11.00: Giants, pipers, folk dance, animal blessings. Plaça Almirall Joan de Borbó. 19.30: CORREFOC. 20.30: Bonfire. Plaça Almirall Joan de Borbó.

Cala Millor, Sant Antoni. Lighting of bonfires. Demon at Plaça Eureka.

Cala Ratjada, Sant Antoni. 15.00: Demons departure from Plaça Mariners. 19.00: Lighting of bonfires.

Consell, Sant Antoni. 17.00: Floats parade. 20.00: Bonfires.

Palma, Sant Sebastià. 18.00: Giants, bigheads and pipers from Plaça Cort to Plaça Major. 18.15: Dance of the giants. 18.20: Glosadors. 19.20: Dance by the Majorca School of Music and Dance. 19.50: Departure of the dragon Na Coca from Plaça Cort to Plaça Major. 20.10: Lighting of the bonfire by the dragon. 20.15: Batucada, dragon, bigheads and giants to Plaça Cort.

Music stages:

Plaça Major from 20.30: Calabruix, Galivança, L'Equilibriste, Elkin Robinson

Plaça Cort from 20.45: One Pac & Fellows, Julia Colom Quartet, Mase Jara Quintet, Nayla Yenkis & The Funkers.

Plaça Joan Carles I from 20.30: Go Cactus, Ombra, Mishima, Niños Mutantes.

Feixina Park from 21.00: Emea, Animic, Roñatron, Philantropic.

Plaça Reina from 20.30: El Parra, Kiko Veneno, Suu, Zelisko.

Plaça Espanya from 21.10: Bruno Sotos, Celtas Cortos, Xriz, DJ Juan Campos.

C. Jacint Verdaguer from 20.55: Trigga, Brisa Fenoy, Babi Blackbull, Phuyson Live Band & Alona Vinç.

Plaça Olivar from 21.00: Hi Hats Swing & Lindy Hop, Glissando Big Band, Black Cats.

Palma, Sant SaBèstia. (Saint Sebastian alternative fiestas). 18.00: Circus acts. 20.00: Bonfires and until 01.00 various music acts. Plaça Nova de La Ferreria.

Porreres, Sant Antoni. 19.00: Lighting of bonfires.

S'Arraco, Sant Antoni. 17.00: Animal blessings. 19.00: Lighting of bonfires. 21.30: Folk dance with Arreu.

S'Illot, Sant Antoni. 17.00: Mass. 19.00: Lighting of bonfire and barbecue. 20.00: Dance of demons and folk dance.

Sa Pobla, Sant Sebastià. 19.30: Gathering in C. Tresorer Cladera of Dimonis d'Albopàs and departure with batucadas for Plaça Major and the lighting of the bonfires for Sant Sebastià. 20.00: Barbecue and ximbombas. Plaça Major.



Sunday, 20 January

FIESTAS

Andratx, Sant Antoni. 12.00: Animal blessings. Passeig Son Mas.

Arenal, Sant Antoni. 11.30: Mass, blessings, folk dance and pipers.

Cala Ratjada, Sant Antoni. 11.00: Cavalcade and blessings. From Plaça Pins.

Esporles, Sant Antoni. 12.00: Mass and animal blessings. 13.30: Folk dance. 14.00: Barbecue. Eight euros (tickets from Bugaderia and Ca n'Oliverat). Plaça Jardinet. 15.30: Glosadors. 16.30: Performance by Bocsifocs demons. 17.00: Children's entertainment. 18.30: Folk dance.

Inca, Sant Antoni / Sant Sebastià. 10.30: Pipers and dance of the demons. Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 11.00: Release of doves. Blessings for Sant Antoni. Gran Via de Colom. 18.30: Mass, dance of offer. Sant Domingo Church. 19.30: Pregón address. C. Sant Sebastià. 20.30: Barbecue, bread and wine; folk dance. C. Sant Sebastià.

Llucmajor, Sant Antoni. 11.00: Blessings. 12.00: Mass, dance of offer.

Palma, Sant Sebastià. From 21.30: Concerts in Plaça Espanya - After Suns, The Turners, La Mari & Javi Medina.

Pollensa, Sant Sebastià. 19.00: Procession with the image of Saint Sebastian, of the Standard and of the cavallet horse dancers; Eucharist and dance of offer. 21.00: Dance of the cavallets at the bonfire in Plaça Major.

Porreres, Sant Antoni. 12.00: Blessing of animals, floats and animals parade, folk dance with S'Estol Porrerenc. Plaça Vila.

MUSIC

Llucmajor. 19.00: Gregorian School of Majorca. Sant Bonaventura Convent. Pay as you wish.

Sa Pobla. 19.00: Raul Fernandez Refree. Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25. 15 euros.