The chalet in Arenal. 15-01-2019 Alejandro Sepúlveda

The Guardia Civil are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of a German couple on the Las Palmeras estate in Arenal.

The bodies of the couple were found on Sunday night into Monday morning. The woman, Stefanie Petra 59, was in a bed; her boyfriend, Udo Von Salzen 53, was in the hallway. Friends of the couple had raised the alarm as there had been no contact with the pair for almost a week. A mobile belonging to them was called on Sunday night and there was no response.

Llucmajor police were advised by friends that the woman had recently told them that there were problems with the relationship. When officers arrived at the chalet on the calle Xiprer, they were able to gain entrance. Stefanie was dead in the bed. Udo had apparently hanged himself.

Both bodies were already in a state of advanced decomposition. Confirmation has yet to be made that the woman was murdered. The Guardia Civil had suspected that Stefanie had been strangled. The autopsy yesterday ruled that out.

The chalet was cordoned off. The criminal police and forensics officers have been conducting detailed searches.