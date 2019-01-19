ABTA recommending Majorca this winter. 06-12-2018 JULIAN AGUIRRE

Shares:

With reports the weather in the UK is likely to take a turn for the worse at the end of the month, nearly a third* (31%) of UK holidaymakers going on a winter holiday are planning to escape abroad to warmer destinations, according to new research by ABTA – The Travel Association.



More people are seeking a winter sun getaway, up 3% on last year, in a move to avoid the winter blues and another prolonged cold snap. Forecasters say there is increased likelihood of cold weather as we head towards the end of this month and into next, and there has even been some media speculation about a possible return of the ‘Beast from the East’ weather system, which gripped the UK last winter and brought freezing temperatures and heavy snow.



According to ABTA Members, the Canary Islands remain the number one destination for British tourists seeking sunnier weather this winter, with Tenerife, Lanzarote and Gran Canaria all ranking strongly for bookings. At this time of year temperatures in the region are often more than three times the average temperature at home, usually peaking between 17-20°C.



Cape Verde, Turkey and Egypt are also proving popular mid-haul choices, while Jamaica and Mexico are the pick of the long-haul destinations.



Winter sun seekers may also want to consider familiar summer destinations such as Majorca, Cyprus and the Algarve. While they may not reach the scorching temperatures of the summer months, they’re much warmer and sunnier than back home in the UK.

Package trips offer the greatest form of protection – meaning that it is the package organiser’s responsibility to make sure that everything goes to plan, and if there is some sort of delay or cancellation – whatever the reason – you’ll either be offered alternative arrangements or a full refund if your holiday can’t go ahead.