The military emergency response brigade was deployed to help clean up and repair the flood zone. 19-01-2019 ENRIQUE CALVO - REUTERS - REUTER

The Balearic government yesterday presented a white paper for its plan to create a new special emergency response centre in the wake of the floods which hit Llevant on 9 October last year, claiming the lives of 13 people and causing hundreds of millions of euros worth of damage to the surrounding area.



The draft report concludes that, over all, the emergency services responded correctly and followed all the correct protocol, however, improvements can be made to the emergency coordination system and certain new items of equipment could be added, such as a rescue helicopter which is able to operate at night.



This, states the report, would have significantly helped the emergency response units on the night the floods first struck the area.



The new public emergency centre would be responsible for the prevision, prevention, planning, organisation and eventual repairs during and after a major incident on the scale of the Llevant floods or bigger.



One of the faults was the lack of advanced warning of the heavy storm and that “some public service bodies” were not fed sufficient information about what had happened and the extent of the natural disaster.



That said, the emergency services, which were eventually provided military support, responded “above and beyond” the call of duty, according to the report. The 112 emergency control centre is also going to employ more staff who will be on call in the event of extra human resources being required. And the report concludes that much clearer and direct channels of information need to be established.