A motorbike in Soller was crushed by a tree. 24-01-2019

High winds on Wednesday and into yesterday brought down trees in parts of Majorca. The emergency services responded to 30 incidents that were the result of wind damage.

In Soller the police reported that a number of trees had fallen and landed on vehicles: a motorbike was crushed. A fire crew had to remove a tree that came down on the boulevard in Paguera, while in Puigpunyent a large pine tree caused problems for traffic in the area.

As well as the wind and some snow, there were fierce hailstorms, such as in Cala Ratjada.

The strongest gusts were registered at the Aemet weather station at Alfabia in the Tramuntana, the maximum having been 122 kilometres per hour. In Capdepera, the wind speed reached 102kph and in Binissalem 80kph. The lowest temperature has been 0.7C at the Alfabia weather station.

An amber alert for coastal conditions remains in place for today. The strong northerlies, which carried a significant wind chill yesterday, are expected to die down by the afternoon. The outlook for the weekend is good, with calm conditions, plenty of sun and highs up to 18C. However, more unsettled weather is forecast from Monday.