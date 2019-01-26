Majorca
What's on in Majorca: 28 January-3 February
Monday, 28 January
Tuesday, 29 January
Wednesday, 30 January
Thursday, 31 January
MUSIC
Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra with violin soloists Francisco Fullana and Midori Goto. Bach and Schumann. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 22-32 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com
SPORT
Ses Salines. 11.45: Challenge Ciclista Mallorca. First trophy to Campos, Porreres, Puig Sant Salvador (Felanitx). From Plaça Major. www.vueltamallorca.com
Friday, 1 February
FIESTAS
Son Servera, Sant Ignasi Fiestas. 11.00 Mass. 11.45: Floral offering, Plaça Sant Joan. Commemorating the lifting of the cordon because of the 1820 plague.
MUSIC
Palma. 19.00: Rodrigo Vila (saxophone), Joan Ramon Company (piano). Bach, Falla and others. Fundació Miró, C. Saridakis 29. Free.
Palma. 21.00: Luis Cepeda - Spanish pop/ballad singer who took part in "Operación Triunfo" and the Spanish version of "The Voice". Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 35 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com
SPORT
Andratx. 11.45: Challenge Ciclista Mallorca. Second trophy to Lloseta. From Plaça Espanya.
Saturday, 2 February
MUSIC
Palma. 20.00: Balearic Islands Conservatory Symphony Orchestra - works by Polish composer Krzystof Panderecki. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free but with invitation from the Conservatory.
Palma. 20.00: Urtain - Majorcan rock band who started out in 2007 - plus Perro Malo. Casa Planas, Adva. Sant Ferran 21. Ten euros.
Palma. 20.30: Andreu Riera - one of Majorca's leading classical pianists. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura. 12 euros.
Soller. 19.00: Bach To The Future - Marga Rodríguez (soprano), Barry Sargent (violin), Juan Rodríguez (oboe), Francesc Blanco and Maria Victoria Cortès (pianos). Les Escolàpies Chapel, C. Batac 25. 15 euros. www.euroclassics.es
PERFORMANCE
Palma. 17.00: La Bella y La Bestia sobre hielo (Beauty and the Beast On Ice). Moscow Ice Palace Ballet. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 32 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com (Also Sunday at 19.30.)
Palma. 20.30: Albert Pla - Spanish rock singer/guitarist turned theatrical producer presents "Miedo", a journey through the stages of man. Multimedia show with music from leading writer Raül Refree. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. From 28 euros. www.truiteatre.es
SPORT
Puerto Soller. 11.45: Challenge Ciclista Mallorca. Third trophy to Deya. From Passeig des Traves.
Sunday, 3 February
FAIRS
Son Servera, Almond Blossom Fair. 09.30-14.30: Almond products. 12.00: Sa Revetla folk dancers. Cases de ca s'Hereu.
MUSIC
Palma. 19.00: Aleix Tobias (drums, percussion) and Carles Dénia (guitarist and singer - jazz, flamenco and Valencia song style). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. 12 euros.
Pollensa. 18.00: Bach To The Future (see Soller, Saturday). Museu Dionis Bennàssar, C. Roca 14. 15 euros.
SPORT
Playa de Palma. 09.50: Challenge Ciclista Mallorca. Fourth trophy to Palma. From Avda. Fra Joan Llabrés.
