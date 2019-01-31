Son Llatzer Hospital in Palma. 31-01-2019 Jaume Morey

Shares:

A 40-year-old man has been arrested by the National Police for attacking staff at Son Llatzer Hospital in Palma.

On Wednesday morning at around seven o'clock he was in an emergency wing cubicle when he started to act in an aggressive manner. He began insulting and threatening staff and was creating a nuisance to other patients and obstructing the normal duties in the emergency wing.

His aggressive behaviour escalated. He started to kick and punch staff. Hospital security attempted to immobilise him with handcuffs, but only with partial success. With the cuffs hanging from one wrist he used them to strike one of the security guards in the face. A male nurse assisted the guards and also suffered some blows.