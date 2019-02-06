The Inca and Soller services were involved in the rescue. 06-02-2019 Bombers de Mallorca

Shares:

The Majorca Fire Brigade rescued five climbers on Tuesday night after they had become isolated on a crag on Sa Gubia in Bunyola and were unable to descend by their own means.

The rescue was an awkward one because it was at night and in a place with difficult access. It took five hours for the brigade to get to the climbers and then help them down. Personnel from the fire and rescue stations in Inca and Soller went to the scene and were backed up by the Guardia Civil, with emergency ambulances in attendance. The five climbers were all in good health.

Last week the fire brigade rescued a couple who were trapped overnight in the Torrent de Pareis.