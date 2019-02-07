Charly Roldan, alleged ringleader of the property scam. 07-02-2019 Archive

Shares:

Carlos Garcia Roldan, wanted in connection with a major real-estate swindle in Majorca, has been arrested in Bogota in a joint operation by Colombian police and the Guardia Civil from Palma. Officers from the Guardia have been in Colombia. The Spanish authorities will now formally request his extradition.

Forty-six-year-old Garcia Roldan, known as Charly, fled Spain in May last year. There had been various complaints regarding the sale of properties that didn't exist. Some 200 people were said to have been affected. At the centre of this scam were two real-estate companies - Lujo Casa and Mallorca Investment, which shared the same offices. The director of Mallorca Investment, Michele Pilato, was one of several people arrested. He is currently on remand.

The scam is estimated to have been worth between four and seven million euros. The reaction at the news of his arrest from one of those affected, Pilar Reyes, was: "We are euphoric. We have always had confidence in the Guardia Civil."