A car park that was open last year will not be reopening this year. 04-05-2018 Lluc Garcia

The hoteliers association in Soller has expressed its concern about the lack of car parking in Puerto Soller. Almost all the hotels in the port will be open by the end of the month, while the train and tram have already restarted operations. With the early season drawing close, the president of the association, Lluís Rullan, says that a lack of parking will present a poor image.

He notes that the hotels have got round the problem by having their own car parks, but shops and restaurants will suffer unless new parking is created.

The lack of parking is partly due to the work being carried out on the main pier - the fishermen's building. When this started last year the town hall was alerted to the parking shortage by businesses and residents alike. The work means that there are currently some one hundred fewer places. When it finishes, the number of spaces will be cut by a half.

Rullan wants the town hall to find alternatives - and to find them quickly - to the disappearance of two other car parks. One was open last summer but won't be this summer; the second is the site for an extension to the courtyard at the Pere Cerdà school. In all, there will be at least 150 fewer parking spaces.