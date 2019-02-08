The area where the hunting lodge is due to be built. 08-02-2019 GOB

Bunyola town hall has suspended the construction of a hunting pavilion plus swimming pool at a height of 1,000 metres on the Serra d'Alfabia. The building has all relevant municipal permissions, but the mayor - Andreu Bujosa - has now ordered an exhaustive review of the licences so that a check can be made to ensure that the town hall had done everything correctly.

The project for the building dates back to 2008. As well as town hall permissions, it received a favourable report from the environment ministry. However, environmentalists GOB have recently denounced work being carried out at the site. Bujosa has reacted to this and to the possibility that there might be a new report from the government by putting a temporary stop to the work.

GOB maintain that responsibility lies with the Council of Majorca. Its land and infrastructure councillor, Mercedes Garrido, says that there has been a great deal of "coming and going" with the project over several years. The project has, she adds, complied with everything that has been demanded.

According to a real-estate website, NVG International, the building is to be 474 square metres in size. It is intended for hunters of big game. As well as the pool there will be, among other things, a modern kitchen, four en-suite bedrooms, a multimedia room and garage space for three vehicles.

There are due to be two lanes, one of which will be tarmacked. This doesn't, however, have the necessary permissions. The environment ministry stopped work on it at the end of January.