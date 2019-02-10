Ray McVay with the Glenn Miller Orchestra at the Trui Theatre. 10-02-2019

Monday, 11 February

MUSIC

Palma. 20.30: Studium Aureum - "Musiques per a la Pau" (Music for peace). Works by Tavener and others. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. 20 euros.



Tuesday, 12 February

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Sheela Gathright & Palma Groove - soul and funk. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 15 euros.



Wednesday, 13 February

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Mallorca Saxophone Festival - Psaiko Quartet. Gershwin, Piazzolla and others. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.



Thursday, 14 February

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Judith van Wanroij (soprano), Anna Reinhold (mezzo soprano), Robin Tristchler (tenor), William Berger (bass), Nicholas Mulroy (evangelist), Coral Infantil Onzequinze de Joventuts Musicals de Palma, University of the Balearic Islands Choir. Works by Bach, including the "St Matthew Passion" (BWV 244). Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 22-32 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com



Friday, 15 February

MUSIC

Cala Millor. 20.00: Pere Bujosa Group - jazz. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Free.

Lloseta. 20.00: Arizona Baby (Spanish acoustic rock), Turnedo, DJ; concert hall opens at 22.30, art exhibition, tapas route and more from 20.00. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou 1. 16 euros.

Palma. 20.00: Joan Castell - Petit (the Majorcan Tom Waits) plus band. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Twelve euros.

Palma. 20.00: Ray McVay with the World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 32-39 euros. www.truiteatre.es

Palma. 22.00: Joan Dausà - Catalan singer (pop). Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25 euros.



Saturday, 16 February

MUSIC

Lloseta. 21.30: Els Pets - Catalan rock. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou 1. 18 euros.

Manacor. 19.30: Manacor Band of Music with singers Serafín Zubiri and Mikel Herzog. Songs from the seventies. Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 13 euros. (Also Sunday at 18.30.)

Palma. 20.30: Vientos de Poniente with a tribute to Chilean singer and activist Victor Jara. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Ten euros.

Palma. 21.00: Sidecars - Spanish rock. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 24.50-35 euros.



Sunday, 17 February

MUSIC

Palma. 17.00: Fantasy World - family musical show featuring songs from children's films and TV series. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 12 euros.