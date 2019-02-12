The bus station in Inca is being upgraded. 11-02-2019 @incaciutat

Shares:

Work on upgrading the bus station in Inca and the provision of two new bus services will go a long way to meeting demand among tourism industry workers whose employment is in the Alcudia Bay resorts. One of the new lines will connect Inca with Can Picafort via Puerto Alcudia and Playa de Muro. Between April and October, the first bus will go at half five in the morning and the last at midnight.

Jaume Mateu, the government's director-general for transport, was in Inca on Monday to meet mayor Virgilio Moreno and councillors and to explain the bus station project. Next to the railway station, the aim is to create an "intermodal" centre for train, bus and car. Opposite the bus station is the car park beneath the Plaça Antoni Mateu.

The project, valued at 300,000 euros, is currently out to tender. The award will be made next month and work can then start immediately. The bus station is to be expanded so that buses can be parked overnight. There will also be offices, public toilets, an area for drivers, a bus washing facility and a recycling point.

Six services will run from the bus station. One of the two new ones will be a direct route to Muro, while the other to Can Picafort will stop in Sa Pobla, Buger and Campanet. It will run along the main coastal road as far as Son Baulo. The other four services are existing ones to Lluc, Biniamar, Palma and another that terminates in Can Picafort.