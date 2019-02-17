The History of Rock in Palma. 29-05-2018 History of Rock

Tuesday, 19 February

MUSIC

Palma. 19.00: Café Saumell - Cuban music from the nineteenth century. CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler 3. 15 euros.

Palma. 20.00: José Manuel Álvarez (violin), Andreu Riera (piano). Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.

Palma. 21.00: Antonio Orozco - Spanish singer (pop, rock, Latin). Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 30-50 euros.



Wednesday, 20 February



Thursday, 21 February

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra - Mahler Symphony No. 9. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 22-32 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

Palma. 20.00: Majorca Saxophone Festival - Jorge Julio González Mustelier & Joan Ramón Company. Works by Piazzolla and others. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.



Friday, 22 February

MUSIC

Manacor. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra - Mahler Symphony No. 9. Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 17 euros. www.teatremanacor.cat

Palma. 19.30: Palma Band of Music - Cinema and Melody, music by John Barry and Basil Poledouris. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.

Palma. 20.00: Quatre Llunes - choral group with songs from the cinema. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. Ten euros.

Palma. 20.30: Jasmina Petrovic - Croatian singer (classical and modern). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1.

Palma. 21.00: History of Rock. From the creators of "Symphonic Rhapsody of Queen", a rock show with hits ranging from Elvis and Chuck Berry to U2 and Bon Jovi. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20-45 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com



Saturday, 23 February

CARNIVAL

Andratx. 17.00: Carnival parade. Passeig Son Mas.



FIESTAS

Llubi, Festa del Siurell (no details as yet).

MUSIC

Palma. 19.00: Cors Roda Sons (Irene Segarra School of Music), Balearic Islands Youth Orchestra - benefit for Oxfam. Montesion Church, C. Montesion 24. Ten euros.

Palma. 19.00: James Rhodes (piano) - Beethoven "Pastoral", Chopin and Bach. Palacio de Congresos. 12-35 euros. www.euroclassics.es

Palma. 20.30: Majorca Chamber Orchestra - Stravinsky, "The Soldier's Tale". Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 8-12 euros.

Palmanova. 20.30: Turnedo, Bilo, Lia Gibert and DJ. Sala Palmanova, C. Diego Salva Lezaún 2. Eight euros.

Sant Llorenç. 17.00: Enrockats and DJs. Plaça Ajuntament. Free.

PERFORMANCE

Cala Millor. 18.00: Magic Cloquell. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Free.



Sunday, 24 February

CARNIVAL

S'Arraco. 12.00: Carnival parade. From Henriettas.

FAIRS

Lluc, Fira Naturesport. From 09.00.

MUSIC

Muro. 19.30: Miquel Tortell Music Festival - Perikas Jazz Band. Municipal Theatre, C. Joan Carles I. Free.

Soller. 19.00: Quinta Justa - a cappella group with songs from the second half of the twentieth century. Escolapies Chapel, C. Batac. Five euros.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 12.00: Balladors de Lluc - folk dance. Plaça Ses Veles.