Monday, 25 February

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: David Antigüedad - classical guitar. Bach, Britten and others. Santa Clara Convent, C. Can Fonollar 2. Ten euros.



Tuesday, 26 February

CARNIVAL

Inca. 16.00: Sa Rueta children's parade. From Plaça Llibertat.



Wednesday, 27 February

CARNIVAL

Cala Millor. 11.30: Sa Rueta, with children's entertainment at the school of music.

Soller. 16.00: Sa Rueta children's parade. C. Batac to Plaça Constitució.

MUSIC

Palma. 20.30: Tribute to José Cortés - benefit concert in tribute to the flamenco artist who is struggling with illness. Thirty flamenco performers from Majorca. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 12 euros.



Thursday, 28 February

CARNIVAL

Campanet. 16.30: Children's parade (Sa Rueta) from Plaça Son Puça to Plaça Major. Children's entertainers Astronautes Estrellats and party.

Manacor. 16.30: Sa Rueta. Parade with batucada Manafoc, children's entertainment, rock groups. Plaça Rector Rubi.

Puerto Pollensa. 17.00: Parade from Plaça Miquel Capllonch and back. Children's entertainers Mambelletes. 22.30: Carnival ball with DJs, Plaça Miquel Capllonch marquee.

Sant Llorenç. 17.00: Children's Carnival party - DJ and bouncies. 18.00: Carnival ball with Spaghetti. At the sports centre.

FIESTAS

Palma, Balearics Day. 17.30: Folk dance. Passeig Born. 20.00: Pa Amb Oli Band; 22:00: Cabot - Catalan rock. Feixina Park.

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Biel Ensemble - eight-piece strings and wind instruments. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12.

Palma. 20.00: Duet Blanco-Cortès (pianos). Bach, Chopin, Debussy and others. Arxiu del Regne de Mallorca, C. Ramon Llull 3. Free.

Palma. 20.30: Kurt Baker Combo and Ceremoney. American indie rocker Kurt Baker with a four-piece band. Casa Planas, Avda. Sant Ferran 21. 12 euros.

Palma. 21.00: Lesbian of Love - one of Spain's leading indie rock groups. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 36-40 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com



Friday, 1 March

CARNIVAL

Cala Ratjada. 19.30: From C. Isaac Peral to Plaça Pins, followed by Carnival ball.

S'Illot. 17.30: Carnival party with clowns Chikle and Chincheta. Plaça Llop.

Son Serra de Marina. 16.30: Gathering for the parade by Bar Sis Pins.

FIESTAS

Bunyola, Balearics Day. 20.00: Folkloric groups from Majorca and Ibiza. Bunyola Theatre, Plaça Andreu Estarellas.

Inca, Balearics Day. 11.30: Folk dance with Tramudança and Cofre Antic. Plaça Llibertat. 18.00: Concert by Gerard Quintana. Sant Domingo Cloister, Avda. Germanies.

Llucmajor, Balearics Day. 19.30: Concert by Joana Gomila with Folk Souvenir and Jansky. Plaça Espanya.

Manacor, Balearics Day. 11.00: Folk dance with Esclafits i Castanyetes and children's entertainment from Spaguetti Yeyé. Plaça Ramon Llull.

Montuiri, Balearics Day. 18.00: Folk dance with Al-Mayurqa, Sa Torre and Roada. Pista Es Dau.

Palma, Balearics Day. 11.00: Opening of the Balearic Islands gastronomy zone. Feixina Park. 11.00-14.00: Modern dance. Passeig Born. 11.00-20.00: Sculpture exhibition. Parc de la Mar. 12.00 / 17.30: Minorcan horses. Plaça Porta Santa Catalina. 12.30-16.00: Cocktails, concert by Xanguito. Consolat de Mar courtyard. 17.00: Ensaimada contest final. Parc de la Mar. 17.30: Balearic Symphony Orchestra quintet. Consolat de Mar chapel. 20.00: Party - 'pa amb classics'. Feixina Park. 20.00-21.40: Visits of the Consolat de Mar. 20.00: Simultaneous concert in all the islands - Mareselva and Rita Barber. Passeig Born. 20.30: The Billy Young Band (AC/DC tribute). Feixina Park.

Pollensa, Balearics Day. 18.00: Folk dance with Ballugall. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya.

MUSIC

Paguera. 19.00: Duet Blanco-Cortès (pianos). Bach, Chopin, Debussy and others. Auditorium, C. Pins 17. Free.



Saturday, 2 March

CARNIVAL

Alaro. 17.00: Children's party with music. 20.00: Adults' party with live music and DJ.

Arenal. 14.30: Parade from C. Miquel Costa i Llobera.

Bunyola. 18.00: Parade from Sa Garrigó. Rebombori batucada, Bunyola Band of Music. Party in the square from 18.30 with Vitamina Ye Ye.

Calvia. 16.30: Parade from Ses Quarterades.

Campanet. 19.30: Sa Rua main parade from Plaça Son Bordoi to Plaça Major. 23.00: Carnival ball with the group Trebol, Plaça Major.

Campos. 15.30: Parade, followed by prizes and party at Plaça Estació.

Can Picafort. 16.00: Parade from the library car park along Passeig Colon to Plaça Residencia. Can Picafort band of cornets, Hiachat batucada, performance by children's entertainers Cucorba, hot chocolate.

Capdepera. 19.30: From C. Baltasar Coves, followed by Carnival ball at the sports centre.

Felanitx. 15.30: Parade from Plaça Espanya.

Inca. 18.00: Parade. From Gran Via to Plaça Mallorca.

Llucmajor. 17.00: Parade from C. Bisbe Taixequet to the Plaça Espanya.

Manacor. 18.30: Rua main parade with batucada Manafoc. From Plaça Rector Rubi to Plaça Ramon Llull.

Pollensa. 17.00: From Via Pollentia gardens to the Sant Domingo Cloister via Plaça Major. 19.00: Mini disco at the Sant Domingo marquee. 23.00: Carnival ball at Sant Domingo.

Porto Cristo. 16.00: Parade from Plaça Ses Comes to Passeig Sirena; children's entertainment from Spaguetti Yeyé.

Puerto Soller. 16.00: Parade from Sa Torre to the commercial pier.

Sa Coma. 17.15: Parade with xaranga group Els Valencians. From the town hall office. 17.45: Masked ball and children's entertainment, mini disco. Punta de n'Amer School.

Sa Pobla. 16.30: Parade from the Can Trò estate to Plaça Major.

Sant Joan. 16.30: Parade from Plaça Rei Jaume I to Plaça Constitució. Pachamama Percussió.

Sant Llorenç. 18.00: Parade with the band of music. Plaça Ajuntament. Followed by children's entertainment from Astronautes Estrellats. 19.30: Carnival party with Los Grillos and DJ.

Son Carrió. 17.00: Parade from Plaça Mossen Alcover to Plaça Església.

Son Servera. 20.00: Parade from Avda. Constitució to Plaça Mercat, followed by Carnival ball.

FIESTAS

Binissalem, Balearics Day. 10.30-13.30: Heritage tour and visit to a bodega. Plaça Església.

Palma, Balearics Day. 11.00: Opening of the Balearic Islands gastronomy zone. Feixina Park. 11.00-14.00: Modern dance. Passeig Born. 11.00-18.00: Family/children activities. Ses Voltes. 11.00-19.00: Family/children activities. Consolat de Mar courtyard. 11.00-20.00: Sculpture exhibition. Parc de la Mar. 16.00: Grup Folkloric Sant Jordi de Ses Salines. Passeig Born. 18.00: DO Binissalem wines. Parc de la Mar. 18.00: Party - DJ and classics. Feixina Park. 19.00-21.30: Visits of the Consolat de Mar. 20.00-24.00: Bands - De Souza, Miaulos, Inot. Passeig Born. 21.00: Concert by Dr. Zheska. Feixina Park.

MUSIC

Lloseta. 20.30: Quintet Riudolç Brass. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. Ten euros.

Palma. 18.00: Peter Pan, El Musical Broadway. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 26-36 euros. (Also Sunday at 12.00 and 18.00.) www.auditoriumpalma.com

Palma. 19.00: Los Javaloyas - legendary group, founded in Valencia in 1952. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 20-22 euros. www.truiteatre.es



Sunday, 3 March

CARNIVAL

Alcudia. 16.00: Parade from the car park in front of Sant Jaume Church.

Colonia Sant Jordi. 16.00: Parade from C. Gabriel Roca to Plaça Pou.

Muro. 16.00: Parade from Plaça Comte d'Empúries in front of the town hall.

Palma. 10.30: Sa Rueta, the children's parade. From La Rambla to Plaça Joan Carles I and Avda. Jaume III. 17.00: Sa Rua, the main parade, same route as the children's parade. Prizes handed out at Plaça Joan Carles I.

Santa Margalida. 15.30: Parade from C. Miquel Ordinas to Plaça Vila. DJ and hot chocolate.

Ses Salines. 11.00: Parade from Avda. Francesc de Borja Moll to the town hall.

FIESTAS

Esporles, Balearics Day. 19.00: Concert by Cap Pela. Casa del Poble.

Palma, Balearics Day. 11.00: Opening of the Balearic Islands gastronomy zone. Feixina Park. 11.00-20.00: Sculpture exhibition. Parc de la Mar. 12.30-16.00: Cocktails, concert by GoCactus. Consolat de Mar courtyard. 13.00: Showcooking with the DO Oli de Mallorca. Parc de la Mar. 13.30-15.00: Modern dance. Passeig Born. 14.00: Concert by Susanna Band Rock. Feixina Park. 19.00-21.30: Visits of the Consolat de Mar.

Valldemossa, Balearics Day. 12.00: Human towers. Plaça Cartoixa.