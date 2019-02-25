Joan Ferrer, Palma's transport councillor. 25-02-2019 Mónica González

Revised ordinance on traffic in Palma will mean a general speed limit in the city of 30 kilometres per hour, a reduction from the current forty.

Councillor Joan Ferrer made this announcement during a presentation yesterday morning which explained the 30kph limit to be introduced in Santa Catalina from the start of April. This will be the latest 30kph zone; others are Son Sardina, the old centre, Vivero, Rafal Vell and Rafal Nou,

The limit in Santa Catalina will apply to all roads with the exception of Comte de Barcelona and Caro. These are used by EMT buses, and the 40kph limit will be maintained.

Ferrer said that 30kph zones are part of a series of "strategic measures" to pacify traffic and to reduce accidents, congestion and contamination. They also mean greater priority being given to pedestrians and bikes.

The next areas of the city to become 30kph zones will include El Terreno, Son Armadans and Son Espanyolet. "Bit by bit," Ferrer noted, "the city is getting closer to thirty kilometres per hour".

The bylaw that will oblige the introduction of the lower speed limit will not apply to main thoroughfares, such as the Avenidas.